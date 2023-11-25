Md. AG investigating Baltimore Co. police after fatal exchange of gunfire

Baltimore County Police shot and killed a Parkville, Maryland man on Friday night after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance.

Baltimore County Police shot and killed a Parkville, Maryland, man Friday night after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance.

Maryland’s Attorney General is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Early reports from the Independent Investigations Division within Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office said police heard gunfire and a woman screaming as they arrived at 11:33 p.m.

As they approached the home, a man opened the door and fired at the officers.

Three officers returned fire and killed the man. When the officers entered the home, the woman was found dead.

The attorney general’s office will generally release the names of the officers and people involved in the incident within two days.

Officers on the scene were wearing body cameras and the video is currently being reviewed. The investigations division normally releases the footage within 20 days.

The shooting happened at a home on the 2700 block of Maple Avenue just inside the Baltimore beltway.

A map of the location is below.