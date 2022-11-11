ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Plan to ban Baltimore…

Plan to ban Baltimore squeegee workers from some high-traffic areas

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

November 11, 2022, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Panhandlers known as “squeegee workers” have been common in Baltimore since the 1980s. Now a new plan aims to stop them from cleaning drivers’ windshields for cash in certain high-traffic parts of the city.

A pilot program will be launched in six areas of Baltimore, including Conway and Light Streets along the Inner Harbor, in an effort to keep squeegee workers out.

Those areas were determined based on “traffic data, accidents, 311/911 calls, reported incidents and community feedback,” according to the Squeegee Collaborative.

That group, which was put together by Mayor Brandon Scott, has been meeting since July.

One goal is to connect workers, who are mostly boys and young men of color, with mentors, training programs and full time jobs. The group also wants to ensure those who are under 18 are in class during school hours — instead of on the streets.

Another goal is to improve public safety.

The issue “has been challenging Baltimore for more than 40 years,” according to the mayor.

Back in July, a 14-year-old squeegee worker was charged with shooting and killing a driver in Baltimore. It happened after police said the driver got out of his car and swung a baseball bat at several panhandlers.

The full report from the Squeegee Collaborative is posted online.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up