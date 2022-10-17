Man’s burning body found in Baltimore

A man's burning body was found in the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue around 11 a.m., Baltimore police said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a news release from police.

The man hasn’t been identified and his death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. His body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP or texting a tip online.

Below is where the police said the incident happened.