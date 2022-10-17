RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Explosions rock Kyiv | Rockets strike mayor's office | How Moscow makes Ukrainian kids Russian | Izyum survivors tell of devastating airstrike | Ukraine envoy hopeful about Musk's Starlink
Man’s burning body found in Baltimore

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 17, 2022, 7:05 AM

A man’s burning body was found by police in Baltimore on Sunday morning.

Baltimore police said they responded to reports of a burning body in the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue around 11 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to a news release from police.

The man hasn’t been identified and his death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. His body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP or texting a tip online.

Below is where the police said the incident happened.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

