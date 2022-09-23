RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Protesters disrupt hearing on…

Protesters disrupt hearing on Hopkins police force

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Protesters in Maryland disrupted a public hearing on Johns Hopkins University’s proposed police force on Thursday night, prompting officials to move the event to an online-only format.

Students took over the stage to protest the creation of a private armed police force at the university, news outlets reported.

The meeting was the first in a series meant for the community to give feedback on a draft memorandum of understanding between the university and Baltimore Police. The document details how the university would create a force to patrol campuses in Homewood, Peabody and east Baltimore. The force’s jurisdiction would include garages, sidewalks and streets within those boundaries.

Hopkins, a prestigious private research institution that’s home to a top medical school, has argued that the force is needed in a city with high rates of violent crime. It has said the force would be part of a comprehensive approach to addressing campus crime.

Critics, including students, faculty and the community, have questioned how the police force will be held accountable.

Branville Bard, the university’s vice president of public safety, said he thinks there can be a system that addresses the root causes of crime but also provides constitutional policing when crime does occur.

Baltimore Community Mediation Center Executive Director Erricka Bridgeford, who was brought in to help moderate conversations, said she was disappointed because protesters’ actions meant other attendees’ voices wouldn’t be heard, in part because they didn’t have sufficient technological resources to participate in an online town hall.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up