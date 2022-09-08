RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Boil water advisory partially lifted for Baltimore

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 8, 2022, 11:50 AM

Officials in Baltimore County, Maryland, announced Wednesday night that the boil water advisory put into effect after traces of E.coli were found in West Baltimore has been partially lifted.

According to The Baltimore Sun, “residents in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods, where water samples originally turned up E. coli over Labor Day weekend, are still under a boil water advisory, in addition to residents in neighborhoods immediately to the west, north and east.”

Those living south of Route 40, who had been placed under a precautionary boil water advisory, will no longer need to boil their water before consuming it, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott at a news conference on Wednesday night.

Areas north of Route 40 are still under the precautionary boil water advisory.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday night, officials said that “while the bacteria had not originally been detected in Baltimore County water, it was found present in part of West Baltimore and a precautionary advisory was issued for areas just outside of the city.”

On Monday, the city announced that tests showed contaminated water in parts of West Baltimore, which is a majority Black part of the city.

E. coli contamination can cause intestinal distress, with symptoms that include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

As a precautionary measure, those residing in areas where the advisory was lifted are still asked to flush out their pipes by running all faucets for 15 minutes on cold, said Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell.

Water will be distributed at the following sites in southwest Baltimore County from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7:

  • Baltimore County Public Library’s Lansdowne Branch 500 Third Ave., Lansdowne, 21227.
  • Fire Station 5, 4501 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe, 21227.
  • Our Lady of Victory, 4416 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, 21229

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

