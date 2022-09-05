E. coli bacteria found in Baltimore drinking water samples

Baltimore officials are encouraging residents to boil water used for drinking or cooking after E. coli bacteria was detected in some samples of the water supply in parts of West Baltimore.

The city Department of Public Works issued a series of tweets Monday informing residents that the bacteria had been found in portions of the city’s ninth council district, which includes the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods.

The Baltimore Sun reports that crews from the public works department planned to distribute water in the area.

E. coli contamination can cause intestinal distress, with symptoms that include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

