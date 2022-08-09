Driver in Baltimore shoots 1 medic with air pellet, hits another with car

Officials say two medics were injured while responding to a call in south Baltimore when a driver fired an air pellet gun at them, then struck one medic with the car.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark says a medic unit was responding to a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, when a car pulled up beside them and fired an air pellet gun at them, striking one medic in the face.

Clark says another medic was hit in the arm by the driver’s car. Officials say both medics were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of their injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and Baltimore Police are investigating.

