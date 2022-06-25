SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Mistrial in murder case…

Mistrial in murder case against Baltimore’s ‘Wheelie Queen’

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend.

News outlets report that a judge declared the mistrial Friday after nine hours of deliberations. Lakeyria Doughty was charged with murder in the death of Tiffany Wilson on New Year’s Day in 2021.

Prosecutors said Doughty killed Wilson in a fight precipitated by the couple’s breakup. Doughty took the stand in her own defense.

She testified that Wilson attacked her and accidentally stabbed herself.

Doughty earned her nickname as a member of the 12 O’Clock Boys, a crew of dirt bike riders in the city.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up