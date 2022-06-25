Mistrial in murder case against Baltimore’s ‘Wheelie Queen’

A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend.

News outlets report that a judge declared the mistrial Friday after nine hours of deliberations. Lakeyria Doughty was charged with murder in the death of Tiffany Wilson on New Year’s Day in 2021.

Prosecutors said Doughty killed Wilson in a fight precipitated by the couple’s breakup. Doughty took the stand in her own defense.

She testified that Wilson attacked her and accidentally stabbed herself.

Doughty earned her nickname as a member of the 12 O’Clock Boys, a crew of dirt bike riders in the city.

