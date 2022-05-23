RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Megabus driver swerved to avoid another vehicle, Md. state police say

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 11:29 AM

A preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police finds the driver of a coach bus that overturned on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County Sunday morning swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control.

The police said the bus was in the right lane at the time. When the driver lost control, the bus rolled over near Bradshaw and Raphel Roads in Kingsville, police said in a news release.

Investigators said the driver was not impaired and was not distracted. No charges have been filed.

None of the 47 people on the Megabus, bound for D.C. from New York Sunday morning, was seriously hurt, but 27 reported injuries. The police said 15 went to hospitals, while 12 refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

