Megabus driver swerved to avoid another vehicle, Md. state police say

A preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police finds the driver of a coach bus that overturned on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County Sunday morning swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control.

A preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police finds the driver of a coach bus that overturned on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County Sunday morning swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control.

The police said the bus was in the right lane at the time. When the driver lost control, the bus rolled over near Bradshaw and Raphel Roads in Kingsville, police said in a news release.

Investigators said the driver was not impaired and was not distracted. No charges have been filed.

None of the 47 people on the Megabus, bound for D.C. from New York Sunday morning, was seriously hurt, but 27 reported injuries. The police said 15 went to hospitals, while 12 refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.