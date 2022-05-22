Overturned bus on I-95 sends multiple people to hospital

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of the 47 passengers inside of a Megabus were hurt when it overturned around 7 a.m.

Fifteen of those people were taken to the hospital, but no one was seriously hurt.

Here is a brief summary of this morning’s mass casualty response to Megabus rollover on I-95 near #Kingsville. 27 patients suffered minor injuries & 15 of those were transported. https://t.co/Ug08b2RLg4 EA pic.twitter.com/PbjoaP4XC2 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 22, 2022

Travel was restricted to the left shoulder temporarily. Drivers should expect delays and listen to WTOP traffic for the latest.

Below is the area where the collision happened: