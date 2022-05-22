RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Overturned bus on I-95 sends multiple people to hospital

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 9:35 AM

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of the 47 passengers inside of a Megabus were hurt when it overturned around 7 a.m.

Fifteen of those people were taken to the hospital, but no one was seriously hurt.

Travel was restricted to the left shoulder temporarily. Drivers should expect delays and listen to WTOP traffic for the latest.

Below is the area where the collision happened:

