7 sent to hospital following Baltimore Co. nail salon explosion

A minor explosion at a nail salon in Baltimore County, Maryland, sent the suspect and six first responders to the hospital Monday night, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said the fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Libra Nails & Spa on the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road in Windsor Mill.

#bcofd BUILDING FIRE W/ HAZMAT | 1700 blk Rolling Rd #WindsorMill | CMD advises fire under control | Minor explosion has sent 4 police officers, 2 EMS providers and 1 civilian to the hospitals | PIO at Octapharma 1700 Rolling Rd. DT2137 ^TF pic.twitter.com/OWlbGY1Vw7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 17, 2022



Police said the fire was set intentionally, and that a man who’s considered the suspect was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland with life-threatening injuries.

Four police officers and two EMS providers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Baltimore County fire officials said the man may be a previous employee of the business and was known to the business and its employees.

Police said they were initially responding to a criminal compliant when the explosion happened.

Below is the area where the explosion happened:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.