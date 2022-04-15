RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Maryland police: Officers shot driver who rammed police car

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 12:01 PM

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Detectives in Maryland shot and injured a driver after the person rammed a police vehicle.

That’s according to a statement Baltimore County police issued Thursday evening. The statement says the incident happened earlier in the day as detectives were attempting to arrest a suspect in connection with a 2021 homicide.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital. Local news outlets report the person’s condition was unknown.

A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry Friday abut the suspect’s condition and whether the suspect had been identified.

The officers involved are on routine administrative leave. They were not injured, news outlets reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

