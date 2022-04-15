Maryland police: Officers shot driver who rammed police car

Detectives in Maryland shot and injured a driver after the person rammed a police vehicle.

That’s according to a statement Baltimore County police issued Thursday evening. The statement says the incident happened earlier in the day as detectives were attempting to arrest a suspect in connection with a 2021 homicide.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital. Local news outlets report the person’s condition was unknown.

A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry Friday abut the suspect’s condition and whether the suspect had been identified.

The officers involved are on routine administrative leave. They were not injured, news outlets reported.

