Jimmy’s Famous Seafood brings its favorites to Camden Yards

March 24, 2022, 10:21 AM

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is teaming up with the Orioles to bring its favorite dishes to baseball fans at Camden Yards.

The restaurant said Wednesday that it will take a stand near the Section 72 concourse starting April 11 for the Orioles’ home opener.

On the menu: Crab cake egg rolls, shrimp rolls, crab cake roll, Crabby fries and Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter — named for Orioles superfan Mo Gaba, who died at 14 after battling cancer.

Jimmy’s said it will donate $1 from each Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter sold to benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

“I grew up as an Orioles fan and watched the games as a little boy from inside of the restaurant,” Jimmy’s co-owner Antonios Minadakis said in a statement.

“It’s an emotional day that I’ve always dreamed of — ensuring our father’s legacy will always be remembered. I know he is smiling down.”

