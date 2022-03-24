Jimmy’s Famous Seafood brings its favorites to Camden Yards

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is teaming up with the Orioles to bring its favorite dishes to baseball fans at Camden Yards.

The restaurant said Wednesday that it will take a stand near the Section 72 concourse starting April 11 for the Orioles’ home opener.

On the menu: Crab cake egg rolls, shrimp rolls, crab cake roll, Crabby fries and Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter — named for Orioles superfan Mo Gaba, who died at 14 after battling cancer.

Jimmy’s said it will donate $1 from each Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter sold to benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

“I grew up as an Orioles fan and watched the games as a little boy from inside of the restaurant,” Jimmy’s co-owner Antonios Minadakis said in a statement.

“It’s an emotional day that I’ve always dreamed of — ensuring our father’s legacy will always be remembered. I know he is smiling down.”