Video released of person of interest in fatal Baltimore fire

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 20, 2022, 9:28 AM

Watch video of the person of interest in the Baltimore fire that killed three firefighters (Video courtesy of Baltimore’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office).

Federal investigators have released video of a person of interest in the Baltimore house fire that killed three firefighters last month.

The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the offices of Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and two Baltimore firefighters’ unions are offering a combined $100,000 for information that leads to the identification of the man, seen in the video walking near the site of the fatal fire at a South Stricker Street row house Jan. 23.

Three firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo — were killed when the three-story house partially collapsed, trapping them.

If you have any more information, ATF is asking you to call them at 888-ATF-TIPS.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

