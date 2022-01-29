CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Maryland Gov. Hogan doubles reward for person of interest in deadly Baltimore fire

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

January 29, 2022, 2:44 PM

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the State of Maryland will double its reward for information about a person of interest in Monday’s fire in Baltimore where three firefighters died.

The reward was first announced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division earlier this week.

“As we continue to mourn our fallen heroes, we are conducting an aggressive investigation into the cause of the fire that took their lives,” Hogan said.“ In coordination with our federal and local partners, the state is immediately doubling the reward for information in the case to $100,000. We urge anyone with tips or information regarding the person of interest to contact federal or state authorities.”

Firefighters bow their heads as a prayer is said after one of their own who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze. (Photo AP/Julio Cortez)

Four firefighters were battling a blaze in a vacant Baltimore row home Monday when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them. Three firefighters died and a fourth was recently released from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center.

