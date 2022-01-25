CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Restaurant manager, delivery worker slain in Baltimore shootings

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 9:02 AM

BALTIMORE — Police say the general manager of a restaurant in Little Italy was killed in Fells Point and a woman delivering food was fatally shot hours later in northeast Baltimore during a robbery.

Police say Chesley Patterson was shot around midnight on Eastern Avenue and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Patterson was the general manager of La Scala restaurant in Little Italy, less than half a mile from where he was killed.

About two hours later police say officers responded to another shooting on White Avenue and Cheryl McCormack of Nottingham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say McCormack was killed during “a robbery gone bad.”

