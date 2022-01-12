Baltimore’s National Aquarium implements vaccination requirement for visitors

The National Aquarium in Baltimore is implementing a new policy requiring guests 12 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they enter.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore is implementing a new policy requiring guests 12 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they enter.

The aquarium announced the new policy on Wednesday, saying any vaccine that has been approved by the World Health Organization will be accepted, including the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“With COVID-19 cases breaking records in Maryland, our commitment to the health and safety of guests, staff, volunteers and animals remains our highest priority,” CEO of the National Aquarium John Racanelli said in a statement. “The science is clear: this is singularly the best way to protect public health and reduce transmission of the virus.”

The aquarium said any of the following will be accepted as proof of vaccination:

The original, copy or digital photo of the CDC vaccination card or similar document from another state, local or foreign government that clearly indicates the full administration of an approved COVID-19 vaccine;

Printed record from a vaccine provider;

Digital record of vaccination from one of the following apps: Clear App, MyIR Mobile, Excelsior Pass, a stored electronic record in your mobile phone wallet.

Visitors 18 and older will be required to present a photo ID along with their proof of vaccination.

The National Aquarium has had a vaccine policy in place for staff and volunteers since October 2021.

The aquarium has a list of COVID-related policies for visitors to know before they plan a visit.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.