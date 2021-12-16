Baltimore officer on life support after ambush shooting

Police in Baltimore are searching for who opened fire on an officer sitting in her police car in the Curtis Bay area early Thursday morning.

The officer, who was shot multiple times, is in guarded condition and on life support at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore police said in a Facebook post.

While Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, during an early morning news conference, did not identify the officer, the Fraternal Order of Police tweeted to “keep her in your prayers.”

Our officer is in @shocktrauma in critical condition. Please keep her in your prayers. President Mancuso and 1st VP MacDonald, along with @MDStateFOP Pres. Boatwright, are at the hospital and will update when able. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) December 16, 2021

Harrison said the officer, who was parked in the 400 block of Pennington Avenue, was on-duty but was not responding to a call around 1:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

“At some point a would-be shooter apparently walked up, somewhere from the rear of the vehicle or alongside of the vehicle, and began firing into the vehicle striking our officer,” Harrison said.

The officer apparently then accelerated from a parked position and crashed the cruiser. Other officers then found the vehicle.

“This was a very brazen act. We are absolutely are going to do everything with in our power to find who did this and bring them to justice,” Harrison said.

Calling the shooting “cowardly,” Harrison called on the public to contact police if they know anything about the shooting. Anyone with information may report it anonymously through Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. People also can call 410-396-2100.

“The mayor and I had an opportunity to meet with family who are like us, obviously angry, confused, in search of answers, and have an expectation that we will find who did this and hold one or as many people responsible for this as possible,” Harrison said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott echoed Harrison’s sentiments about the shooting.

“As the commissioner said, this is a cowardly act. And we have a coward on the loose in Baltimore that we must and will find, and that we have to go after someone who was so cowardly, they didn’t have the decency to face this officer who’s in this neighborhood to protect,” Scott said.

Brandon said the officer was in South Baltimore “doing the things that so many people are afraid to do — put themselves at risk in order to protect other folks.”

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said this type of violence affects everyone.

“We all stand here, extremely angry. Angry for the police officer who was involved in this cowardly act. Angry for the men and women who stand next to her every single day to risk their lives to keep our city safe. Angry for her family. Violence is unacceptable. But when you see violence that leads to this type of violence, it hits us all,” Mosby said.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the Maryland State Police will assist in the investigation.