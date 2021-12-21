CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore County's executive tests…

Baltimore County’s executive tests positive for COVID-19

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 10:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In Maryland, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. tweeted Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Olszewski said the positive result came in a PCR test.

“I am both vaccinated and boosted. I’m asymptomatic and currently feel fine,” Olszewski said.

“This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant.”

Olszewski said he is quarantining at home until he is cleared to return to work.

He is encouraging others to get their vaccinations and booster shoots. He has both.

Olszewski’s announcement came a day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he tested positive.

Olszewski’s positive test also came a day after he provided a Baltimore County COVID-19 update, where he said that regional hospital leaders described the rising number of hospitalizations as a “dire” situation.

“Our hospitals are already near capacity, and we have limited ability to expand the number of beds, not for lack of space but because we need medical professionals to staff these beds,” Olszewski said.

“Emergency departments are full and hospitals and ICUs are filling up quickly. Alarmingly, there are only 14 staffed ICU beds currently available in Baltimore County, and the worst is likely still to come.”

Watch the news conference:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force pushes automated data sharing under draft strategy

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up