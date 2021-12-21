Baltimore County’s executive tests positive for COVID-19

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. tweeted Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Olszewski said the positive result came in a PCR test.

As part of my regular testing regimen, I received a positive PCR test for COVID-19. I am both vaccinated and boosted. I’m asymptomatic and currently feel fine. This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) December 21, 2021

“I am both vaccinated and boosted. I’m asymptomatic and currently feel fine,” Olszewski said.

“This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant.”

Olszewski said he is quarantining at home until he is cleared to return to work.

He is encouraging others to get their vaccinations and booster shoots. He has both.

Olszewski’s announcement came a day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he tested positive.

Olszewski’s positive test also came a day after he provided a Baltimore County COVID-19 update, where he said that regional hospital leaders described the rising number of hospitalizations as a “dire” situation.

“Our hospitals are already near capacity, and we have limited ability to expand the number of beds, not for lack of space but because we need medical professionals to staff these beds,” Olszewski said.

“Emergency departments are full and hospitals and ICUs are filling up quickly. Alarmingly, there are only 14 staffed ICU beds currently available in Baltimore County, and the worst is likely still to come.”

