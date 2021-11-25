THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Boy dies after being…

Boy dies after being struck by train in Baltimore

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A boy has died after being struck by a train in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on the tracks near West Baltimore’s MARC station. The boy’s age was not immediately provided.

Veronica Battisti, spokeswoman for the Maryland Transit Administration Police, said the boy was trespassing on the tracks near the station at about 5 p.m. when he was hit.

MARC Penn Line train #443 was traveling south when the collision occurred. Traffic had been halted between Halethorpe and Penn Station.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up