3 dead, 6 seriously injured in Baltimore rowhouse fire

Fire officials say three people were killed and six people, including five children, were seriously injured after a fire broke out in an East Baltimore rowhouse.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials say three people were killed and six people, including five children, were seriously injured after a fire broke out in an East Baltimore rowhouse.

News outlets report that Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says firefighters called to the home on North Patterson Park Avenue early Monday found heavy fire coming from multiple floors.

After firefighters controlled the blaze, they went inside and found three people.

Adams says five children and one adult were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

She says the children were at the home for a sleepover. Officials say the home had working smoke alarms.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.