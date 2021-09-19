Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
No one injured in partial collapse of Baltimore restaurant

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 4:09 PM

BALTIMORE — A Mexican restaurant in Baltimore has closed temporarily after part of its building collapsed Sunday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collapse at Papi’s Tacos in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood.

The Baltimore Sun reports that workers inside the restaurant evacuated after they heard one of the walls cave in shortly before 11 a.m. Owner Charlie Gjerde said a wall on the side of the building collapsed into an alley.

Painted bricks and tufts of insulation were heaped in the narrow alley where they fell during the chaos.

Building inspectors were on the scene Sunday to determine the cause of the collapse.

