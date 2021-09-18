Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Md. mom charged in kids’ deaths found incompetent to stand trial

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 10:16 AM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman charged in the deaths of her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Jamerria Hall was charged with first-degree murder after the decomposing bodies of her children, Da’Neria Thomas and Davin Thomas Jr., were found in their Southwest Baltimore apartment last month.

The Baltimore Sun reports that court records show that a judge found Hall incompetent to stand trial on Sept. 3. Her case was placed on an inactive docket until she’s found competent.

Hall’s public defender, Deborah Levi, sought a competency evaluation for her client last month, saying Hall couldn’t assist in her own defense.

