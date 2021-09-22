Coronavirus News: Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | DC clarifies student quarantine guidance | Latest cases in DC region
Maryland man sentenced to life for role in woman’s death

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 5:38 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Maryland man was sentenced on Wednesday to four life terms for his part in the death of a woman thought to be a witness in a federal case.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 43-year-old Clifton Mosely of Baltimore was sentenced for two counts of conspiracy to murder a witness, and for witness retaliation murder and witness tampering murder in the death of Latrina Ashburne in May 2016.

The news release says the witness being targeted lived next door to Ashburne, and told law enforcement that she believed she was the intended target.

