Police: Man pulled gun, shot after pointing it at officer

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 11:53 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say an officer shot and wounded a man who they say drew a gun during a fight and pointed it at an officer early Thursday.

News outlets report the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Commissioner Michael Harrison says officers were on routine assignment helping to close down clubs in the adult entertainment area known as The Block when they saw a fight escalate. He says an officer’s body camera footage showed the man pulled a gun and fled, then turned toward the officer, who fired.

It was the second shooting by Baltimore police this week. Police have identified a man fatally shot early Monday as Marcus Martin.

