National Aquarium offers COVID-19 vaccinations with free admission

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 12, 2021, 11:56 AM

The National Aquarium, in Baltimore, is offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and it’s offering free admission to those who get their shots.

The aquarium said in a statement Thursday that the vaccination clinics would be open Aug. 13-14 and Sept. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Baltimore City Health Department to help provide access to the free COVID-19 vaccine for Baltimore City residents, as well as staff, volunteers and guests of the National Aquarium,” National Aquarium Chief Mission Officer Jennifer Driban said in a statement.

They’ll take walkups, or you can make an appointment online or by calling 443-984-8650.

