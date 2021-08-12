National Aquarium offers COVID-19 vaccinations with free admission

The National Aquarium, in Baltimore, is offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and it's offering free admission to those who get their shots.

The National Aquarium, in Baltimore, is offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and it’s offering free admission to those who get their shots.

The aquarium said in a statement Thursday that the vaccination clinics would be open Aug. 13-14 and Sept. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Baltimore City Health Department to help provide access to the free COVID-19 vaccine for Baltimore City residents, as well as staff, volunteers and guests of the National Aquarium,” National Aquarium Chief Mission Officer Jennifer Driban said in a statement.

They’ll take walkups, or you can make an appointment online or by calling 443-984-8650.