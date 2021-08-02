CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 2 men charged in…

2 men charged in Md. deaths of Army reservist, girlfriend

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Two men have been charged with last year’s slayings of a U.S. Army reservist and his longtime girlfriend.

The Baltimore Sun reports Charles Baldwin and Mizell Taylor were arrested late last month and charged with first-degree murder in last November’s shooting of 20-year-old Pedro Chesley and 21-year-old Diamond Davis.

Chesley was a Morgan State University student. He and Davis met in high school and attended their proms together.

Police say they found the two victims lying on the sidewalk. Another woman at the scene was wounded but survived.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up