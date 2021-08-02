2 men charged in Md. deaths of Army reservist, girlfriend

Two men have been charged with last year’s slayings of a U.S. Army reservist and his longtime girlfriend.

BALTIMORE — Two men have been charged with last year’s slayings of a U.S. Army reservist and his longtime girlfriend.

The Baltimore Sun reports Charles Baldwin and Mizell Taylor were arrested late last month and charged with first-degree murder in last November’s shooting of 20-year-old Pedro Chesley and 21-year-old Diamond Davis.

Chesley was a Morgan State University student. He and Davis met in high school and attended their proms together.

Police say they found the two victims lying on the sidewalk. Another woman at the scene was wounded but survived.

