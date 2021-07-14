Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Police: Grocery store security guard shot 2, killing 1

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 8:55 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say an armed grocery store security guard shot two people, killing one of them, after a fight in the store Tuesday afternoon.

News outlets report that when officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the northwest Baltimore Giant Food store, they found a man and a woman shot.

Both were taken to hospitals, where police say the man died. The woman had a gunshot wound to her hand.

Police say the security guard is not a Baltimore police officer and investigators are looking into the security guard’s actions. Police haven’t released the name of the man who was killed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

