Police: Grocery store security guard shot 2, killing 1

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say an armed grocery store security guard shot two people, killing one of them, after a fight in the store Tuesday afternoon.

News outlets report that when officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the northwest Baltimore Giant Food store, they found a man and a woman shot.

Both were taken to hospitals, where police say the man died. The woman had a gunshot wound to her hand.

Police say the security guard is not a Baltimore police officer and investigators are looking into the security guard’s actions. Police haven’t released the name of the man who was killed.

