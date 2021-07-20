Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
MLB history in the making: All-female broadcast crew for Orioles-Rays game

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

July 20, 2021, 9:45 AM

Orioles’ play-by-play announcer Melanie Newman will have company Tuesday night in the broadcast booth at Tropicana Field for the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and history will be made.

Five women, including Newman, will serve as the on-air broadcast team for the MLB Game of the Week on YouTube, marking the first time an all-women team has handled the entire broadcast for a Major League game.

Newman last summer became the first woman to ever call a regular season Orioles game, and one of only four active women calling games in MLB, when she was part of the radio broadcast team.

For the 7:10 p.m. broadcast, Newman will be joined by MLB.com writer Sarah Langs serving as the color analyst. Alana Rizzo will be the on-field reporter, with Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner anchoring both pre and post-game coverage.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

