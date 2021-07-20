MLB history in the making: All-female broadcast crew for Orioles-Rays game

Five women will serve as the on-air broadcast team for the Orioles-Rays game Tuesday night, making history in Major League Baseball.

Orioles’ play-by-play announcer Melanie Newman will have company Tuesday night in the broadcast booth at Tropicana Field for the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and history will be made.

Five women, including Newman, will serve as the on-air broadcast team for the MLB Game of the Week on YouTube, marking the first time an all-women team has handled the entire broadcast for a Major League game.

Newman last summer became the first woman to ever call a regular season Orioles game, and one of only four active women calling games in MLB, when she was part of the radio broadcast team.

For the 7:10 p.m. broadcast, Newman will be joined by MLB.com writer Sarah Langs serving as the color analyst. Alana Rizzo will be the on-field reporter, with Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner anchoring both pre and post-game coverage.