BALTIMORE — Two men died and four other people were injured in multiple weekend shootings in Baltimore.

Police say one of the fatalities was a 45-year-old man who died after a shooting in a westside neighborhood Sunday morning.

The Baltimore Sun reports the second fatal shooting took place late Saturday night. Also Saturday, four others were injured in shootings.

