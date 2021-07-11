Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Apartment building fire displaces dozens outside Baltimore

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 2:35 PM

WOODLAWN, Md. — Dozens of people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment building outside Baltimore.

WBAL reports that the fire broke out Sunday morning at Tuscany Woods Apartments in Woodlawn.

Authorities said that eight units had significant damage. Some other units had smoke and water damage.

Baltimore County Fire Capt. Len Stewart said that 46 people were displaced and that the property’s management was working to get occupants placed in other apartments. The fire remains under investigation.

