Apartment building fire displaces dozens outside Baltimore

Dozens of people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment building outside Baltimore.

WOODLAWN, Md. — Dozens of people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment building outside Baltimore.

WBAL reports that the fire broke out Sunday morning at Tuscany Woods Apartments in Woodlawn.

Authorities said that eight units had significant damage. Some other units had smoke and water damage.

Baltimore County Fire Capt. Len Stewart said that 46 people were displaced and that the property’s management was working to get occupants placed in other apartments. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.