3 killed in Northwest Baltimore, worst of deadly weekend

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say three men were shot and killed in a Northwest Baltimore neighborhood, part of an especially deadly Memorial Day weekend in the city.

Baltimore Police say they were called just after 9 p.m. Sunday to Spaulding Avenue, a few blocks from Pimlico race track.

Officers found three victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say there have been 136 homicides in the city so far this year, compared to 127 at this same time last year. Across the city Saturday and Sunday, seven people were killed by gunfire.

