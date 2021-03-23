CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Mosbys’ lawyer attacks federal prosecutors in letter to DOJ

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 10:33 AM

BALTIMORE — A lawyer for Baltimore’s top prosecutor and the City Council president is alleging misconduct by federal prosecutors who are investigating the married couple.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the attorney is also seeking a suspension of the criminal investigation.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is married to City Council President Nick Mosby. A federal grand jury is looking into her campaign, their businesses and their tax returns.

Attorney A. Scott Bolden targeted prosecutors Stephen M. Schenning and Leo J. Wise in a letter to the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

