Baltimore police ordered to pay in teen’s misconduct lawsuit

BALTMORE — A Baltimore judge has ordered the city to pay up in a long-running dispute over a police misconduct lawsuit involving a teen who was dropped off without shoes and a cell phone by officers in 2009.

The city maintained it should not have to pay because the officers were acting outside the scope of their jobs.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geller wrote in a ruling Wednesday that the officers’ actions were not expressly authorized by the Baltimore Police Department.

But the judge said their actions were “incidental to the conduct that was authorized by BPD and thus within the scope of employment.”

