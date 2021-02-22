CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Website mistakenly allowed people…

Website mistakenly allowed people to sign up for vaccine

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 9:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A large number of Marylanders had signed up to get the coronavirus vaccine at a sports stadium only to have the appointments canceled.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that most people had signed up using an invalid link.

The vaccine appointments had been scheduled to occur at M&T Bank Stadium.

The University of Maryland Medical System said the booking link was made “inadvertently” public.

Spokesman Michael Schwartzberg said people who had signed up have since been notified that their vaccines were canceled because eligibility couldn’t be confirmed.

He said that a non-public website had inadvertently made an appointment booking link discoverable.

M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled to open Thursday as the state’s third mass vaccination site.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up