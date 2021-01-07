INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore County sued over…

Baltimore County sued over work-release pay at facility

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man is suing Baltimore County, saying it violated federal and state labor laws by not paying him minimum wage and overtime for working at the recycling facility.

The Baltimore Sun reports the lawsuit filed by Michael A. Scott says he and others in the county detention center’s work-release program were paid a flat rate of $20 a day to work at the Cockeysville recycling center.

Lawyers for Scott are seeking class-action status to include others who worked at the recycling facility as part of the county work-release program.

A spokesman for County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. declined to comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Why agencies shouldn't be so quick to give up their office space

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

DISA starts rolling out DEOS, starting with its own employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up