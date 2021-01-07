Baltimore County sued over work-release pay at facility

A Maryland man is suing Baltimore County, saying it violated federal and state labor laws by not paying him minimum wage and overtime for working at the recycling facility.

The Baltimore Sun reports the lawsuit filed by Michael A. Scott says he and others in the county detention center’s work-release program were paid a flat rate of $20 a day to work at the Cockeysville recycling center.

Lawyers for Scott are seeking class-action status to include others who worked at the recycling facility as part of the county work-release program.

A spokesman for County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. declined to comment.

