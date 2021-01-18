CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Baltimore anti-violence activist shot dead on city street

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 9:56 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say a well-known anti-violence activist in Baltimore has been shot to death on the city’s streets.

Officials say 47-year-old Dante Barksdale was shot in the head Sunday morning at a housing project in the southeastern part of the city.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott described Barksdale in a news release as the “heart and soul” of the Safe Streets anti-violence program.

Baltimore has had more than 300 murders in each of the past six years.

The violence has drawn the attention of state officials, but Democrats who control the General Assembly have balked at Republican Gov. Larry Hogan crime-fighting proposals.

