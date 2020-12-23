Building explosion in Baltimore traps workers, leaves 1 in serious condition

An apparent explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore Wednesday left two people trapped in scaffolding and one in serious condition.

BALTIMORE (AP) — An apparent explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore Wednesday left two people trapped in scaffolding and one in serious condition.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted at least 10 people were transported to area hospitals after the explosion caused a partial roof collapse. Nine of those injured are considered in critical condition and one in serious condition.

💥EXPLOSION WITH RESCUE💥

39 W Lexington St 21201#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BCFDR1 reports evidence of an explosion on floor 16 with 2 workers trapped in scaffolding. #BCFDSOC on the way to rescue them. #BCFDEMS treating 2 people on the ground with burns. pic.twitter.com/vs7rNGMKCM — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 23, 2020

Baltimore Gas & Electric, whose offices are in the building, said in a statement that construction work occurring in the air handling and boiler room likely caused the explosion. The building was mostly empty due to the holidays and coronavirus restrictions.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said the explosion occurred on the 16th floor of the building. Emergency personnel treated two other people on the ground for burn injuries.

💥2ND ALARM HI RISE FIRE W/ RESCUE💥

39 W Lexington St 21201#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC 2nd alarm was called to help fight the fire on the 16th floor.#BCFDSRO rescued both workers. Scaffolding remains in a dangerous position.#BCFDEMS treating >20 people. pic.twitter.com/KfzEVsWQ46 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 23, 2020

A window washing crew was on a scaffolding at the time of the explosion, BGE said. They were pulled to safety by firefighters.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.