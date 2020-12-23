HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Building explosion in Baltimore traps workers, leaves 1 in serious condition

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 11:13 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — An apparent explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore Wednesday left two people trapped in scaffolding and one in serious condition.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted at least 10 people were transported to area hospitals after the explosion caused a partial roof collapse. Nine of those injured are considered in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Baltimore Gas & Electric, whose offices are in the building, said in a statement that construction work occurring in the air handling and boiler room likely caused the explosion. The building was mostly empty due to the holidays and coronavirus restrictions.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said the explosion occurred on the 16th floor of the building. Emergency personnel treated two other people on the ground for burn injuries.

A window washing crew was on a scaffolding at the time of the explosion, BGE said. They were pulled to safety by firefighters.

