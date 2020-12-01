Woman’s dismembered body found in Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police said two workers walking on a dead-end street found the dismembered body of a woman.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the workers were walking in the Morrell Park neighborhood when they said they saw what they believed to be a body around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A spokesman said when police reached the scene, officers found the body under some sort of covering. The body was decomposing and missing the head, feet and hands.

Police have not been able to identify the victim.

A similar case occurred in July 2019, when a woman’s body was found in a shopping cart. Her father is awaiting trial in the incident.

