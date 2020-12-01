CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Woman's dismembered body found…

Woman’s dismembered body found in Baltimore, police say

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police said two workers walking on a dead-end street found the dismembered body of a woman.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the workers were walking in the Morrell Park neighborhood when they said they saw what they believed to be a body around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A spokesman said when police reached the scene, officers found the body under some sort of covering. The body was decomposing and missing the head, feet and hands.

Police have not been able to identify the victim.

A similar case occurred in July 2019, when a woman’s body was found in a shopping cart. Her father is awaiting trial in the incident.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up