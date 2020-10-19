Police: Maryland man fired at truck with political sign

Authorities say a Maryland man has been accused of firing gunshots at men who drove past him with a political sign on their truck while he was putting another sign on his property.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police arrested 50-year-old Douglas Edward Kuhn for the incident Saturday. Baltimore County police say Kuhn fired at the men several times when they drove by his property in Kingsville while honking their truck horn.

There were no injuries. It is not clear what political signs the men or Kuhn were displaying. Kuhn has been charged with multiple charges, including two counts of first and second degree assault.

