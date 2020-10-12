Police arrest suspect in Maryland transit police officer’s beating

Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting an on-duty Maryland Transit Administration police officer, leaving the officer unconscious near a subway station in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the officer was taken to a hospital after Friday’s attack to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

MTA spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said police arrested a suspect, 32-year-old Shaka Admed Sekuo Kamara Jr., in the assault at the Upton Metro Station.

The assault occurred day after an on-duty MTA bus driver, 51-year-old Marcus Parks, was fatally shot in Baltimore.

