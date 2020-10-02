CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Quarter of recent DC cases traced to social gatherings | Fairfax school enrollment drops about 5% | Latest test results in DC region
2 arrested in shooting death of Baltimore bus driver

The Associated Press

October 9, 2020, 2:27 PM

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a Baltimore bus driver.

News outlets report Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers arrested 24-year-old Cameron Kane Silcott and 27-year-old Nichelle Nicole Greene Thursday night, about six blocks from the scene of the killing.

Greene and Silcott are each charged with first- and second-degree murder and assault, as well as several handgun violations.

Maryland Transit Administration bus driver Marcus Parks was in an argument with a passenger who pulled out a gun and shot him Thursday morning.

