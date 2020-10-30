ELECTION NEWS: Follow election coverage live | Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Photos across the US
Baltimore police hiring more officers than they’re losing

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 10:31 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police officials say that they’re hiring more officers than they are losing for the first time in years. But the officials also said that more work needs to be done to address staffing shortages.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police officials made the comments Thursday at a court hearing for its consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department.

Police officials said the city has hired 180 officers in 2020, although 175 have left for various reasons.

It’s still a net gain compared to 2019 when the department lost 31 officers. That prompted worries that staffing shortages would hinder efforts to reform the department.

