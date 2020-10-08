Baltimore bus driver killed during argument with passenger

A Maryland Transit Administration bus driver was in an argument with a passenger who pulled out a gun and shot him Thursday morning.

Maryland Transit Administration bus driver Marcus Parks, 51, was in an argument with a passenger who pulled out a gun and shot him Thursday morning, news outlets reported.

Parks was pronounced dead at the scene, and it’s not clear if Parks was driving the bus when he was shot to death.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened and troubled that one of our own was killed on the job this morning. My sympathy goes out to the Parks family. Mr. Parks and all of our bus operators are critical to providing essential travel throughout this pandemic and every day. They deserve to be able to serve the community safely.”

MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn added, “As a 20-year employee, Mr. Parks was a true front-line hero transporting essential workers during this COVID-19 health emergency.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he was “horrified” by the shooting.

