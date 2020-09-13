CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Baltimore records violent week with 45 shot, 11 dead

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 12:03 PM

BALTIMORE — A violent week in Baltimore has ended with at least 45 people shot, 11 of them fatally.

The Baltimore Sun reports the shootings between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13 came during the end of a summer when violence in the city fluctuated. On Friday, local elected officials and community members of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood were stunned following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in their community.

After the boy’s killing, Mark Washington, executive director of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Community Corporation, wrote a letter to the police major in the district and other elected officials of the area. He said the community needs to do more to prevent such violence.

