Baltimore records violent week with 45 shot, 11 dead

BALTIMORE — A violent week in Baltimore has ended with at least 45 people shot, 11 of them fatally.

The Baltimore Sun reports the shootings between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13 came during the end of a summer when violence in the city fluctuated. On Friday, local elected officials and community members of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood were stunned following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in their community.

After the boy’s killing, Mark Washington, executive director of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Community Corporation, wrote a letter to the police major in the district and other elected officials of the area. He said the community needs to do more to prevent such violence.

