Baltimore police leaders ask to fire officers facing charges

BALTIMORE — Police leaders in Baltimore have asked Maryland lawmakers to change a state law to allow them to fire officers who have been charged with a crime.

The Baltimore Sun reports the request was made in a letter to the state’s Commission to Restore Trust in Policing.

It comes as the police reform work group held a virtual public hearing Thursday about the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Baltimore’s chief solicitor says the change would allow police leaders to quickly fire officers, instead of waiting for a conviction.

The proposal also asks that police leaders be given authority to suspend officers without pay if they cannot be terminated for misdemeanors.

