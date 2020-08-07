CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. board votes on virtual learning | Ohio governor tests negative following initial positive | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police leaders ask…

Baltimore police leaders ask to fire officers facing charges

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 9:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Police leaders in Baltimore have asked Maryland lawmakers to change a state law to allow them to fire officers who have been charged with a crime.

The Baltimore Sun reports the request was made in a letter to the state’s Commission to Restore Trust in Policing.

It comes as the police reform work group held a virtual public hearing Thursday about the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Baltimore’s chief solicitor says the change would allow police leaders to quickly fire officers, instead of waiting for a conviction.

The proposal also asks that police leaders be given authority to suspend officers without pay if they cannot be terminated for misdemeanors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up