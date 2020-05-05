Baltimore’s oldest girls Catholic school announces closing

BALTIMORE — A Catholic college preparatory school for girls which counts among its alumni House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former…

BALTIMORE — A Catholic college preparatory school for girls which counts among its alumni House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski has announced that it’s closing.

The Baltimore Sun reports The Institute of Notre Dame will close on June 30 in the midst of a pandemic that prevents anyone from spending time inside the school building during its final days.

According to the school’s history, its first class graduated in July 1864 as cannon fire from the Civil War could be heard in the distance. In the 1970s, as other preparatory schools moved out to the suburbs, IND stayed at its East Baltimore campus.

