Police: Baltimore city bus driver shot by angry passenger

Baltimore police say a city bus driver is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot by an angry passenger.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a city bus driver is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot by an angry passenger.

Police said they found the 30-year-old MTA driver at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition Sunday.

Police said the driver got into a “verbal dispute” with the suspect. After the man asked to be let off the bus, the driver dropped him off at the next scheduled stop.

Police said the passenger stepped off the bus, turned back and fired one shot at the driver, then ran away.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.