3 children, 6 adults hurt in early morning fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three boys and six adults — including two police officers — were taken to hospitals early Sunday after a house fire in Baltimore.

Chief Roman Clark, a Fire Department spokesman, told The Baltimore Sun that the boys — ages 2, 5 and 9 — and the six adults were all listed in stable condition after the fire in Northeast Baltimore.

Clark said they mainly suffered smoke inhalation. Their names were not immediately released. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Clark said the police officers were injured while rescuing the people inside the family home.

