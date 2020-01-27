Gov. Hogan appoints delegate to Baltimore district

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Chanel Branch to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates representing a district in Baltimore.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Chanel Branch to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates representing a district in Baltimore.

The governor announced the appointment Monday, following a recommendation from the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee. Branch will represent District 45 in Baltimore.

Branch serves as director of support operations for strategy and administration for the Maryland Department of Human Services.

Branch is the daughter of Del. Talmadge Branch, who is the House majority whip.

She replaces Cheryl Glenn, who stepped down late last year while facing federal charges. Glenn pleaded guilty last week to taking $33,750 in bribes in five payments.

